How big is Eduardo Capetillo’s fortune?

Eduardo Capetillo is one of the most recognized personalities in show business. Lately he has given his fans a lot to talk about. Since he announced that he was diagnosed with skin cancer, various media outlets have had him in their sites.

Well, let’s remember that Biby Gaytán’s husband returned to the small screen thanks to his appearance in the Netflix series Donde hubo fuego, along with his son.

Eduardo Capetillo achieved fame with Timbiriche

Debate revealed just how large Eduardo Capetillo’s fortune is. Eduardo Capetillo is known as one of the most acclaimed leading men in soap operas and, thanks to them, he managed to conquer the audience with each of his appearances.

He also stood out for being part of one of the most iconic groups of the 90's, Timbiriche, where he met his current wife. As if that were not enough, he also had various acting roles. Among the melodramas that took him to the top are: Alcanzar una estrella, Viva los niños, Marimar, Amy, la niña de la mochila azul, among others.