How big is Eduardo Capetillo’s fortune?
How much money does Eduardo Capetillo have? Find out who earns the most in Capetillo's household. His luxurious lifestyle is revealed.
Eduardo Capetillo is one of the most recognized personalities in show business. Lately he has given his fans a lot to talk about. Since he announced that he was diagnosed with skin cancer, various media outlets have had him in their sites.
Well, let’s remember that Biby Gaytán’s husband returned to the small screen thanks to his appearance in the Netflix series Donde hubo fuego, along with his son.
Eduardo Capetillo achieved fame with Timbiriche
Debate revealed just how large Eduardo Capetillo’s fortune is. Eduardo Capetillo is known as one of the most acclaimed leading men in soap operas and, thanks to them, he managed to conquer the audience with each of his appearances.
How big is Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán’s fortune?
According to Debate, Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo share a fortune that is around $8 million. That is equivalent to $162 million Mexican pesos, although they say that most of the income belongs to the singer.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Biby Gaytán has a fortune valued at $6 million, more than $122 million Mexican pesos. Meanwhile Eduardo Capetillo has just $2 million, the equivalent of $40 million pesos.
The Capetillo Gaytán family has millions
Who would say it? Perhaps you never imagined that Biby Gaytán actually earns more money, but this has a great answer… Let us remember that Eduardo Capetillo retired from the cameras for a long time and no longer appeared in television projects.
But this ended with the arrival of the Netflix series Donde hubo fuego, in which he will share credits with his son Eduardo Capetillo Jr, Itatí Cantoral and Polo Morin. So the children of the former Timbiriche have a fortune of $162 million Mexican pesos to protect his future.