Former beauty queen now works as a waitress and OnlyFans model in the United States
- Former Miss Peru Eco 2021, Lesly Reyna is now working as a waitress in the US.
- She also has a profile on OnlyFans.
- The former beauty queen recently went viral on social media.
Lesly Reyna, Miss Peru Eco 2021, recently went viral when she shared how she makes a living these days. More than one fan has been surprised to see what the former Peruvian model and beauty queen is doing now.
Moving to New York with her mom and siblings made life almost impossible for Lesly Reyna and she had to find a way to help with the family’s expenses.
Reyna did not earn enough money as a waitress to cover her family’s expenses. So what did she do? OnlyFans was the solution for Lesly Reyna. Now the 29-year-old and her family are thriving in the Big Apple.
Lesly Reyna follows in Lizbeth Rodríguez’s footsteps
Social media gave her the answer and now Lesly Reyna is a successful OnlyFans model. According to Marca, Lesly Reyna revealed that she earns around $5,000 a month with her income from OnlyFans, this is equivalent to just over 86,000 pesos.
Currently, Lesly Reyna charges just over $23 a month for a subscription and more than $65 for three months. She shares racy photos on her profile and subscribers can also pay for nudes.
No regrets
Lesly Reyna told Magaly TV La Firme: “Every woman is free to decide whether to do it or not, to capitalize on her fame or attention. It makes me independent as a woman and I feel that this empowers me. People who know, want to do it and have goals, go ahead.»
“What you don’t see on my Instagram and on my networks, this is more exclusive for my fans. And if I can generate income from this, I’m not going to waste the chance. I don’t have to hide it. I feel like it’s a smart way to capitalize on the reach you have on people.»