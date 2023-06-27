Former beauty queen now works as a waitress and OnlyFans model in the United States

Former Miss Peru Eco 2021, Lesly Reyna is now working as a waitress in the US.

She also has a profile on OnlyFans.

The former beauty queen recently went viral on social media.

Moving to New York with her mom and siblings made life almost impossible for Lesly Reyna and she had to find a way to help with the family’s expenses.

Reyna did not earn enough money as a waitress to cover her family’s expenses. So what did she do? OnlyFans was the solution for Lesly Reyna. Now the 29-year-old and her family are thriving in the Big Apple.

