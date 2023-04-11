First New York Mets player Hobie Landrith dies at 93
Hobie Landrith dies. One of the legends of the New York Mets has died. He was the team’s first player in 1961. The news of his passing was announced on Saturday, April 8 by the director of public relations for the Mets.
Hobie Landrith, a former baseball player who became a New York Mets legend as the first player selected to be part of the New York team, died at 93. The Mets’ public relations department confirmed the unfortunate news of his passing.
On Thursday, April 6, Jay Horwitz released a brief statement that was shared in the internal Mets Insider Blog. Landrith was considered a legend in his day.
Horwitz pointed out in the statement that he was the team’s first choice in the expansion draft in 1961 so he reached out to him a few years ago. “I’m glad he knew we care about him,” Horowitz said after learning of his death.
Landrith was the first Mets player
Although he was chosen to play with the New York Mets in 1961, it was not until 1962 that he made his debut on the field in the season opener on April 11 of that year. The game unfolded with him behind the plate in a matchup against the Cardinals.
Landrith’s breakout moment during his time with the Mets came a month later when he hit a two-run homer off Hall of Famer Warren Spahn. This play gave the Mets a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Hobie Landrith’s career
Hobart Neal Landrith, better known as Hobie Landrith or ‘the original Met’, was the first person to be selected for the New York team. However, he was also a member of various MLB teams catching in 772 MLB games in 14 seasons.
He belonged to teams like the Cincinnati Reds, playing six seasons for them before spending one season with the Cubs, two with the Cardinals and three with the Giants, as well as ending his career with the Washington Senators.