Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Sport » First New York Mets player Hobie Landrith dies at 93

First New York Mets player Hobie Landrith dies at 93

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Muere el ex beisbolista Hobie Landrith a los 93 años
  • Former baseball player Hobie Landrith dies.
  • He was the first player for the New York Mets.
  • He died at 93 years of age.

Hobie Landrith dies. One of the legends of the New York Mets has died. He was the team’s first player in 1961. The news of his passing was announced on Saturday, April 8 by the director of public relations for the Mets.

Hobie Landrith, a former baseball player who became a New York Mets legend as the first player selected to be part of the New York team, died at 93. The Mets’ public relations department confirmed the unfortunate news of his passing.

Former baseball player Hobie Landrith dies at 93

Former baseball player Hobie Landrith dies at 93
PHOTO Twitter

On Thursday, April 6, Jay Horwitz released a brief statement that was shared in the internal Mets Insider Blog. Landrith was considered a legend in his day.

Horwitz pointed out in the statement that he was the team’s first choice in the expansion draft in 1961 so he reached out to him a few years ago. “I’m glad he knew we care about him,” Horowitz said after learning of his death.

Landrith was the first Mets player

He was the first Mets player
PHOTO Twitter

Although he was chosen to play with the New York Mets in 1961, it was not until 1962 that he made his debut on the field in the season opener on April 11 of that year. The game unfolded with him behind the plate in a matchup against the Cardinals.

Landrith’s breakout moment during his time with the Mets came a month later when he hit a two-run homer off Hall of Famer Warren Spahn. This play gave the Mets a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hobie Landrith’s career

Former baseball player Hobie Landrith dies at 93
PHOTO Twitter

Hobart Neal Landrith, better known as Hobie Landrith or ‘the original Met’, was the first person to be selected for the New York team. However, he was also a member of various MLB teams catching in 772 MLB games in 14 seasons.

He belonged to teams like the Cincinnati Reds, playing six seasons for them before spending one season with the Cubs, two with the Cardinals and three with the Giants, as well as ending his career with the Washington Senators.

Etiquetas: , ,
Sport
MLB
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Muere el ex beisbolista Hobie Landrith a los 93 años

First New York Mets player Hobie Landrith dies at 93

World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. Japan

Edwin Díaz is injured celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory in the World Baseball Classic (PHOTOS)

World Baseball Classic: Team USA beats Colombia and advances to the quarterfinals
Muere locutor Dave Wills

Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster Dave Wills dies at 58