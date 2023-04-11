Former baseball player Hobie Landrith dies.

He was the first player for the New York Mets.

He died at 93 years of age.

Hobie Landrith dies. One of the legends of the New York Mets has died. He was the team’s first player in 1961. The news of his passing was announced on Saturday, April 8 by the director of public relations for the Mets.

Hobie Landrith, a former baseball player who became a New York Mets legend as the first player selected to be part of the New York team, died at 93. The Mets’ public relations department confirmed the unfortunate news of his passing.

Former baseball player Hobie Landrith dies at 93

On Thursday, April 6, Jay Horwitz released a brief statement that was shared in the internal Mets Insider Blog. Landrith was considered a legend in his day.

Horwitz pointed out in the statement that he was the team’s first choice in the expansion draft in 1961 so he reached out to him a few years ago. “I’m glad he knew we care about him,” Horowitz said after learning of his death.