As of July 1, driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants are no longer valid in Florida.

This is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ harsh new immigration law.

Driver’s licenses from other states may not be valid in FLA. Driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants are no longer valid in Florida as of July 1. Florida laws targeting immigrants keep getting harsher, which increases fear not only for those who remain in its 67 counties, but also for those who visit the state. Now that DeSantis‘ harsh new immigration law has gone into effect, some driver’s licenses from other states may not be valid in Florida. Drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants are no longer valid in Florida «Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,» Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement. With the new law, driver’s licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont and all other states that do not require a Real ID are now invalidated, according to the list on the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

An immigration lawyer weighs in Immigration lawyer Cinthya Arévalo explains to MundoNow, “There are many states that license undocumented people and now they no longer can present them in the state of Florida to drive. Only a license issued by the state of Florida will be valid within the state.» In the midst of the alarm that has arisen among immigrants, Marcos R. López, Osceola County sheriff, assures MundoNow that the licenses issued in other states will remain active in his locality for at least 30 more days.

«There is a law here that indicates that if you settle 30 days in this state, you move here, you start working here» “There is a law here that indicates that if you settle in this state for 30 days, you move here, start working here, have children in schools here, you have to change that license after 30 days or you become a criminal,» says the sheriff. The official says that driving without a license “is an offense in any state of the United States. If you are legal or you are illegal, they will arrest you driving without driving without a license.»

Those caught driving with an invalid license will be fined «If they catch you without a license, they will give you a fine and you will have to appear in front of a judge. If the officer sees that you have a record of driving without a license, they may arrest you. When you get to jail you may be entitled to bail and when you enter jail they use some resources to verify if you are legal or illegal.» Although the picture is complicated in other counties, the sheriff guarantees immigrants that, «People who have a license from another state and obtain it legally are not going to have a problem in town.»