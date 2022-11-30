Cult movie director of ‘Captian America’ Albert Pyun dies at 69

Cult film director Albert Pyun dies.

He is remembered for classics like Cyborg.

He suffered from dementia and MS.

A tragic death in the movie industry has been reported on social media. Cult filmmaker Albert Pyun has died at 69. He is known for a variety of B-movie science fiction and action classics.

According to EFE, Hawaiian director Albert Pyun, whose science fiction and action B-movies included classics such as Cyborg, Nemesis and Captain America, has died at the age of 69. The filmmaker suffered with dementia and multiple sclerosis for years and died Saturday in Las Vegas.

Filmmaker Albert Pyun dies at 69

Pyun’s wife, Cynthia Curnan, shared on Facebook this week that he still had more than two unfinished projects, and also included an emotional message: “I was by his side until the last of his sighs, which sounded as if all the weight had been released from this world.”

In his four decade-long career, Pyun worked with actors such as Christopher Lambert, Burt Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen and Jean-Claude Van Damme. The latter, who starred in Cyborg (1989), paid tribute to Pyun Sunday on Twitter, expressing his sadness at his death.