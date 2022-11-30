Cult movie director of ‘Captian America’ Albert Pyun dies at 69
Cult film director Albert Pyun dies. He is remembered for classics like 'Cyborg' and 'Captain America'. He suffered from dementia and MS.
A tragic death in the movie industry has been reported on social media. Cult filmmaker Albert Pyun has died at 69. He is known for a variety of B-movie science fiction and action classics.
According to EFE, Hawaiian director Albert Pyun, whose science fiction and action B-movies included classics such as Cyborg, Nemesis and Captain America, has died at the age of 69. The filmmaker suffered with dementia and multiple sclerosis for years and died Saturday in Las Vegas.
Filmmaker Albert Pyun dies at 69
Pyun’s wife, Cynthia Curnan, shared on Facebook this week that he still had more than two unfinished projects, and also included an emotional message: “I was by his side until the last of his sighs, which sounded as if all the weight had been released from this world.”
In his four decade-long career, Pyun worked with actors such as Christopher Lambert, Burt Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen and Jean-Claude Van Damme. The latter, who starred in Cyborg (1989), paid tribute to Pyun Sunday on Twitter, expressing his sadness at his death.
Albert Pyun began his career in commercials
According to Vanity Fair, Albert Pyun was born in Hawaii. Pyun’s family traveled to military bases around the world. In his youth, he made short films in 8mm and 16mm, one of which ended up impressing the legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune.
He invited Pyun to intern on his next film (originally, he was going to be in Akira Kurosawa’s Dersu Uzala, but the actor ended up doing a TV series). Returning to the United States, Pyun began a career in television commercials.
Albert Pyun will always be remembered for his great work
Marca emphasizes that Albert Pyun will always be remembered for his great work and dedication from the time he was young. He has created a lasting legacy.
In 1982, Albert made his directorial debut with The Sword and the Sorcerer. Costing just four million dollars, this fantasy film did well at the box office. A prequel titled Tales of an Ancient Empire was released in 2010 and starred Kevin Sorbo. This helped Pyun begin to become a sought-after director.
He directed the first Captain America
According to 20 Minutos the filmmaker squeezed the most out of low budgets. In 1990, Pyun directed the first film based on a Marvel character: Captain America. Matt Salinger starred as Steve Rogers before the character was forever linked to Chris Evans.
Pyun was prolific, directing over 20 films. Among them, the four films of the Nemesis saga stand out: Cyborg with Van-Damme and two installments of Kickboxer in 1996, with Christopher Lambert. Eventually Pyun began to self-finance his films, directing titles such as Road to Hell, Bulletface and Invasion. With information from EFE.