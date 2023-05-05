Tragic bus crash kills 17 and injures 29 in Egypt
A bus collided with a truck in Cairo, Egypt. At least 17 were killed and 29 injured.
A passenger bus collided with a truck that was traveling at low speed on a highway in southwestern Egypt, leaving 17 dead, dozens injured and causing pain for dozens of families, according to infobae and the AP.
The crash occurred on Wednesday night in the province of Nuevo Valle, according to its governor, Mohamed el-Zamlout. The Health Ministry said at least 29 people were injured. Twenty-six ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to nearby hospitals and morgues, he added.
WHO WERE THE VICTMS?
It was not clear who the victims were and authorities did not elaborate on the cause of the accident. The local daily El Shorouk quoted an unnamed official as saying the bus had crashed into the truck, which was “practically parked” on the road.
There were 45 people on the bus going to the capital, Cairo. Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives each year in Egypt, which has a low level of transport safety. Collisions are mainly due to speeding, poor road conditions or traffic violations.
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT
La Razón reported that General Mohamed Abu al Layl, of the Nuevo Valle emergency services, confirmed the accident. He said that the wounded were taken to Al Khariyah Hospital.
The governor of Nuevo Valle, Mohamed al Zamlot, explained that 17 ambulances participated in the rescue operation and work is already underway to clear the highway and free traffic for the other units that cross the area.
ROAD CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCED
After this terrible accident, Governor Mohamed el-Zamlout announced a more intense road campaign to detect truckers driving under the influence of drugs in order to improve safety.
The authorities informed that the movement of heavy trucks on the Al-Kharga-Assiut highway would be halted from 20:00 (18:00 GMT) to 07:00 (05:00 GMT) starting Thursday to prevent similar accidents in those roads.