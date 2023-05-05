A bus collided with a truck in Cairo, Egypt.

At least 17 were killed and 29 injured.

The victims have not been identified.

A passenger bus collided with a truck that was traveling at low speed on a highway in southwestern Egypt, leaving 17 dead, dozens injured and causing pain for dozens of families, according to infobae and the AP.

The crash occurred on Wednesday night in the province of Nuevo Valle, according to its governor, Mohamed el-Zamlout. The Health Ministry said at least 29 people were injured. Twenty-six ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to nearby hospitals and morgues, he added.

WHO WERE THE VICTMS?

It was not clear who the victims were and authorities did not elaborate on the cause of the accident. The local daily El Shorouk quoted an unnamed official as saying the bus had crashed into the truck, which was “practically parked” on the road.

There were 45 people on the bus going to the capital, Cairo. Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives each year in Egypt, which has a low level of transport safety. Collisions are mainly due to speeding, poor road conditions or traffic violations.