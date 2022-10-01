Dayanara Torres makes a powerful revelation about one of her children

The Puerto Rican actress remembers one of the most painful times of her life.

Dayanara Torres reveals the truth about one of her children.

She didn’t hide anything! The former beauty queen reveals unknown details. When it comes people who are transparent about their lives, Dayanara Torres stands out, as she has always tried to communicate with her fans and speak as honestly as possible. Marc Anthony’s ex-wife recently revealed something that sparked concern among her fans. And it is not that something bad happened to them, but rather that the former Puerto Rican beauty queen spoke with journalist Giselle Blondet on her podcast Lo que no se Habla, revealing unknown details about her life and everything that she has been through — from hard times to the best moments. The day Dayanara Torres was diagnosed with cancer Twenty-nineteen was undoubtedly one of the most difficult years for the Puerto Rican presenter, since Dayanara was diagnosed with skin cancer. Not only was she dealing with the trauma and fear of death, but her then-partner, producer and filmmaker Louis D’Esposito, left her. This was one of the hardest times that the former beauty queen has had to face and she said on the podcast that she suffered a lot. As the conversation progressed, Dayanara recounted how it was her then-husband who alerted her to a strange mark on her skin. Filed Under: Dayanara Torres revelation sons

Her husband makes a drastic decision After filmmaker Louis D’Esposito alerted Dayanara Torres about this unusual blemish, he scheduled an appointment for her to check it out. However, the hard part was about to begin, because the Puerto Rican beauty received the worst news, skin cancer had invaded her body. To this day, Dayana appreciates the fact that her then-husband at that time insisted on having the spot checked. However, not everything was flowers and rainbows. She told Giselle Blondet, on the podcast, that Louis called her and told her that it was ‘too much for him’. Filed Under: Dayanara Torres revelation sons

Things went from bad to worse… Marc Anthony’s ex expressed how she felt at that time. “I couldn’t believe it. I’m having a 77-point operation on my knee that I cannot move, when he calls me on the phone to tell me that. Sure I cried. I think that didn’t hurt me as much, as how it affected the children,” she said. However, the presenter said that today she sees things differently because someone who really loves you doesn’t do those things. “I’m grateful that he left, because that is not love, if it had been, he would have been there by my side,” she said. Filed Under: Dayanara Torres revelation sons

Her children’s surprising reaction Finally, Dayanara emphasized how one of her children reacted to all of this, which ended up breaking her completely. Her youngest son, Ryan, was quite concerned about his mother’s health, and Torres said that no one knew this…. When her children found out about her cancer, her son Christian lay on the floor crying, but her son Ryan rebelled against her. “I think it was his way of dealing with the situation,” she said. “He rebelled, he was very, very upset with me. And he changed and even today he’s a little hard on me, and I think he had the hard part,” she said, shocked. Today Dayanara has a good relationship with Marcelo Gama, and that dark past that tormented her has been left behind. Filed Under: Dayanara Torres revelation sons