Disney actor Cory Monteith’s autopsy reveals his cause of death

Cory Monteith’s autopsy reveals his cause of death.

Authorities ruled out that the Glee actor had been a victim of homicide.

The shocking way he died.

Glee actor Cory Monteith’s autopsy revealed that he died of an overdose of a “mixed drug toxicity” linked to heroin and alcohol, according to the British Columbia Coroners Service, Univision reported.

On July 13, 2013 fans of the series that reached millions of people learned the terrible news. Now the cause of his death is revealed, since it was not entirely clear.

HOMICIDE IS RULED OUT

The coroner’s report put an end to the suspicion that Cory Monteith’s death could have been a homicide. In fact, everything points to an overdose, as the star had residue of heroin and alcohol in his system, so the case was closed.

However, this revelation has caused more sadness among the actor’s fans as it has been reported that when the police arrived at the scene, he had already been dead for several hours — a fact that his fans found especially upsetting.