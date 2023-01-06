Disney actor Cory Monteith’s autopsy reveals his cause of death
Glee actor Cory Monteith’s autopsy revealed that he died of an overdose of a “mixed drug toxicity” linked to heroin and alcohol, according to the British Columbia Coroners Service, Univision reported.
On July 13, 2013 fans of the series that reached millions of people learned the terrible news. Now the cause of his death is revealed, since it was not entirely clear.
HOMICIDE IS RULED OUT
The coroner’s report put an end to the suspicion that Cory Monteith’s death could have been a homicide. In fact, everything points to an overdose, as the star had residue of heroin and alcohol in his system, so the case was closed.
However, this revelation has caused more sadness among the actor’s fans as it has been reported that when the police arrived at the scene, he had already been dead for several hours — a fact that his fans found especially upsetting.
WHAT DID MONTEITH DO MINUTES BEFORE HIS DEATH?
According to the police, Monteith went out that night with some friends but he returned to his room alone, and on his own two feet. He then mixed large amounts of alcohol and drugs which caused his death. Surveillance video confirmed this, so homicide was ruled out.
The actor had struggled with substance abuse for a long time and had even gone through rehab more than once. He went once at 19 and again after he was engaged to co-star Lea Michele.
TERRIBLE GRIEF
A spokesperson for Lea Michelle released a statement about how she was coping with her fiancé’s death: “Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she has received from her family, friends and fans. Since Cory’s death, Lea has mourned with her family and made the appropriate arrangements with them. They support each other as they bear this profound loss together.”
Monteith found fame in 2009 when he landed the role of Finn Hudson on Glee. Unfortunately his promising career was cut short.