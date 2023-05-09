Legendary comedian Bill Saluga dies at 85

Comedian Bill Saluga dies at 85.

He had health problems.

Fans remember him fondly. The world of comedy is in mourning over the news that legendary comedian Bill Saluga has died. He stood out for his catchphrase: “You can call me Ray.” Saluga spent eight months in the hospital and died on March 28 in hospice care in Los Angeles, his friend Bill Minkin announced. The iconic comedian lost his life at 85 years of age. Bill Saluga dies in Los Angeles Saluga died from complications related to heart failure and arthritis, according to his friend, Bill Minkin. Minkin met the comedian when he joined him, Fred Willard, Patti Deutsch, Michael Mislove and George Memmoli in the improv group Ace Trucking Co. “He was an icon,” Minkin added at the time of announcing his passing. He said his friend was calm and polite when he was not on stage, a stark contrast to the cheeky characters he played.

Who was the legendary comedian? Bill Saluga, along with Minkin, was a member of the Ace Trucking Company, an improv comedy troupe that gained acclaim in the 1960s and ’70s. His character Raymond J. Johnson Jr. became known for his characteristic catchphrase, according to The Sun. “You can call me Ray, or you can call me Jay, or you can call me…,” the catchphrase began. But it would always end with: “but you don’t have to call me Johnson.” The character was used in several commercials in the 1970s for the Miller Lite and Anheuser-Busch beer brands, and was also mocked on The Simpsons and King of the Hill.

“You can call me Ray” Saluga appeared with comedian Norm Crosby in a version of the commercials. “Well, you won’t call it Anheuser Busch Natural Light Beer, and you won’t call it ‘Busch Natural.’ Just say ‘Natural!’” Saluga then did the “You can call me Ray” routine after Crosby warns against asking Johnson for his name, according to Deadline. The legendary comedian also appeared in multiple episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld. Additionally, he regularly appeared on shows like the Red Foxx Show and The Gong Show. Saluga leaves behind a nephew in Youngstown, Ohio, where he is originally from.

“Rest in peace” Social media users said goodbye to the beloved comedian: “This guy was everywhere when I was a child. My friends and I used to do the part of him with each other.” “His signature lines beginning with “You can call me Ray” made a generation of comedy fans laugh,” a couple of netizens said. “What was funny about Raymond J. Johnson’s character? I have no explanation, but I couldn’t form the words anyway because I would laugh too much. I also loved Bill Saluga at The Ace Trucking Company. He was hilarious. May he rest in peace,” the messages continued.