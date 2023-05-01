Churches ask for prayer against SatanCon 2023.

The Satan Temple is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Boston.

The Catholic church in Boston is waging a war against Satan this weekend. This battle against the kingdom of darkness was activated after the announcement of SatanCon 2023, to be held from April 28-30, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel.

The Archdiocese of Boston and the International Association of Exorcists (AIE) called on their faithful to counter what they refer to as the “biggest satanic event in history”.

Church asks for prayer to combat SatanCon 2023

This would be the second public convention hosted by the Satanic Temple. It will take place from April 28-30.

In response to the already sold out event, the Archdiocese of Boston wrote in a statement to parishioners: “Many are disturbed by this. However, our response must be balanced and centered in prayer.”