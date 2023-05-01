Churches and exorcists ask for prayers to combat SatanCon
The Catholic church in Boston is waging a war against Satan this weekend. This battle against the kingdom of darkness was activated after the announcement of SatanCon 2023, to be held from April 28-30, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel.
The Archdiocese of Boston and the International Association of Exorcists (AIE) called on their faithful to counter what they refer to as the “biggest satanic event in history”.
This would be the second public convention hosted by the Satanic Temple. It will take place from April 28-30.
In response to the already sold out event, the Archdiocese of Boston wrote in a statement to parishioners: “Many are disturbed by this. However, our response must be balanced and centered in prayer.”
The church asks people not to attend
The call of the Catholic Church is not to go near the hotel or hold protests that arouse hatred. “Instead of protesting in person, we hope to storm the Heavens with prayer.”
For their part, evangelical churches prepare services every night at the Revere Hotel Boston Common, located less than a mile from SatanCon 2023. They will also hold evangelical campaigns throughout the city.
“This is an all out war between the kingdom of Satan and the Kingdom of God”
“Make no mistake folks, this is an all out war between the kingdom of Satan and the Kingdom of God for the soul of America,” ReviveBoston warns in a video.
Going a bit beyond convention, Andrew Beckwith, president and general counsel of the Massachusetts Family Institute (MFA), defined them, on his blog, as an anti-Christian trolling group that seeks to “eliminate any reference to Christ in books, public spaces and remove Christian morality from American law.”