Chiquis avoids Mayeli Alonso on the Radio Awards red carpet (VIDEO)

Chiquis’s surprising reaction to seeing Mayeli Alonso.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter attends the Radio Awards ceremony.

Did Lupillo Rivera’s ex flee? Controversial singer Chiquis Rivera has been trending on social media lately because of her posts. Many netizens have been shocked by her incredible physical transformation over the past several months. Jenni Rivera’s daughter has previously stated that her new physique is due to a strict diet of “water with lemon”. This provoked criticism from internet users who, of course, did not believe her. Now, a new video has emerged, showing a surprising reaction from the artist. Chiquis looks surprised to see Mayeli Alonso On Thursday, November 3, the Radio Awards brought together the best of regional Mexican music. The 2022 Radio Awards is one of the most anticipated events for artists and celebrities walked the highly acclaimed red carpet. The ceremony was also attended by Lupillo Rivera’s ex and former contestant on the most popular reality show in the United States. We’re talking about businesswoman Mayeli Alonso. And no one could have imagined what Chiquis Rivera’s reaction would be when she saw her uncle’s ex on the red carpet.

“Oops, it’s not this way” Escandal_o, shared a video on Instagram where the red carpet of the Radio Awards is taking place and it is possible to see that Mayeli is being interviewed. However, Chiquis Rivera appears in the back and her reaction is surprising. In the video, Jenni Rivera’s daughter sees Lupillo’s ex at the event, looks startled and turns around so as not to run into her. “Look at Chiquis how she reacts when she sees Mayeli on the carpet at the Radio Awards last night, as if to say, oops, it’s not this way, excuse me,” says the post. Filed Under: Chiquis avoids Mayeli Alonso

“It was on purpose” Immediately, internet users reacted to Chiquis avoiding Mayeli, and many criticized the fact that she left a person with her hand outstretched: “I only see that the one with the mask is left with her hand outstretched,” said one user. “It was on purpose. The two women standing as if covering up, and she just arrives and they take off.” “Chiquis and Mayeli are physically the same, what are they complaining about?” “Like when you get very angry on the phone and your legs shake in person,” were some comments. Filed Under: Chiquis avoids Mayeli Alonso TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE

Chiquis dazzles on social media A few days ago, Chiquis surprised her followers by sharing a revealing photo. She wore a sheer black blouse which left little to the imagination. Her followers quickly reacted, according to the Heraldo de Mexico. Mayeli Alonso surprised the media when she revealed that she still had a tattoo of her ex Lupillo Rivera. “I have tattooed the name of all the people who have been important in my life, I have tattooed them. I make them smaller and more secret,” she said, according to Canal 44. Filed Under: Chiquis avoids Mayeli Alonso