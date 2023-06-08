Host Carlos Adyan finally reveals his new man.

The En Casa con Telemundo star opens up about his love life.

He says he’s more in love than ever.

Carlos Adyan reveals his new man! The beloved presenter of En Casa con Telemundo has finally decided to end the secrecy regarding his love life. He has just revealed that, contrary to what many people thought, he is happily in love.

Carlos was always quite careful when talking about his private life, however he has confessed that he is in love with a TV writer and executive. Not only that, we’ve got photos!

Carlos Adyan has been very guarded about his private life for a long time and in various interviews he has avoided talking about whether he is in a relationship. However, a short time ago it was discovered that the En Casa con Telemundo is not single at all.

And although he was not the one who shared the photos of his new man, internet users found the Instagram account of his new boyfriend with photos that seem to prove they are more than friends.