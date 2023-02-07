Canelo Álvarez will appear in a Super Bowl commercial

The Mexican boxer will appear in a Super Bowl ad.

This commercial will be broadcast during the game.

Canelo Álvarez will appear in the commercial with Serena Williams.

Canelo Álvarez will be part of the biggest event in American football as he will make a special appearance in a commercial that will be broadcast during the Super Bowl. It should be noted that former tennis player Serena Williams will also appear in the ad.

The commercial is for Michelob Ultra beer and it will be broadcast during the most important game in American football.

Chamonic shared the ad on Instagram. The best Mexican boxer will be hawking Michelob Ultra beer.

The ad shows a golf match between celebrities and regular people, where tennis player Serena Williams wants to beat her rival. She’s having trouble on the last hole when Canelo appears.