Former Atlanta First Lady Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82

Atlanta’s former first lady dies.

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom passed away at the age of 82.

The entire city of Atlanta is grieving the passing of former First Lady City Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. The new year has not ceased to amaze us, since several unexpected deaths have been announced in the last two months alone.

It should be remembered that the former first lady of Atlanta was a respected businesswoman, public relations specialist and ex-wife of the city’s first black mayor. She died at 82 years of age and thousands of Atlanta residents shared their pain on social media.

The news was released by the current mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, who said that the city was sending prayers: “The city of Atlanta is sending prayers of comfort and peace to the family of Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. The ex-wife of Mayor Maynard Jackson was an incredible force,” he said.

City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, said in a statement he was saddened by the tragic death: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ms. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends and colleagues.”