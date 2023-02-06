Former Atlanta First Lady Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82
Atlanta's former first lady dies. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom passed away at the age of 82. “The city of Atlanta is sending prayers of comfort.”
- Atlanta’s former first lady dies.
- Bunnie Jackson-Ransom passed away at the age of 82.
- “The city of Atlanta is sending prayers of comfort.”
The entire city of Atlanta is grieving the passing of former First Lady City Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. The new year has not ceased to amaze us, since several unexpected deaths have been announced in the last two months alone.
It should be remembered that the former first lady of Atlanta was a respected businesswoman, public relations specialist and ex-wife of the city’s first black mayor. She died at 82 years of age and thousands of Atlanta residents shared their pain on social media.
Former Atlanta First Lady Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies
The news was released by the current mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, who said that the city was sending prayers: “The city of Atlanta is sending prayers of comfort and peace to the family of Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. The ex-wife of Mayor Maynard Jackson was an incredible force,” he said.
City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, said in a statement he was saddened by the tragic death: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ms. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends and colleagues.”
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies: “She was a trailblazer”
“She was a trailblazer, in whatever venture in which she pursued. Intellectual, gracious, and everlastingly beautiful,” Bond added. “I will forever remember our former First Lady for her lively spirit and the boundless energy she brought to all that she undertook,” Mayor Dickens wrote.
“Intellectual, gracious, and everlastingly beautiful, I feel humbled to have benefited from having known her. Her physical presence may have passed, but the example of her life, beauty, intellect, and purpose remains an inspiration to us all,” Bond continued. Filed Under: Bunnie Jackson-Ransom Dies
How did she get into politics?
Born November 16, 1940, in Louisburg, North Carolina, Jackson-Ransom would go on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business and a minor in education from North Carolina College. She later earned her MBA from North Carolina Central University’s School of Business and Economics, according to Fox Atlanta.
She then moved to Georgia, where she joined Economic Opportunity Atlanta, Inc. During her five-year tenure she met Maynard Jackson, her future husband. Eight years after their marriage he become Atlanta’s first black Mayor. The couple divorced after the end of the term. Filed Under: Bunnie Jackson-Ransom Dies
The last goodbye
Many mourned her death on social media. “I’m sorry to hear that Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the ex-wife of Mayor Maynard Jackson, has passed away at the age of 82. She was a successful public relations professional in the city and was always a pleasure to talk to. Bunnie knew everything and everyone about Atlanta,” said journalist Jeff Hullinger.
“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of the first African American First Lady of the City of Atlanta, Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. Mayor Maynard Holbrook Jackson’s first wife, iconic businesswoman and phenomenal publicist, she’ll be sorely missed!” another netizen wrote. Filed Under: Bunnie Jackson-Ransom Dies