Brittany Murphy on her last red carpet before she died (PHOTO)

The last images of Brittany Murphy before she died.

Her last public appearance was at the Tt Collection Popup opening.

There are still unanswered questions about her death.

Earlier this month was the anniversary of Brittany Murphy’s death. Some fans and close friends remembered her and some of the last photos of Brittany Murphy on the red carpet before she died have even resurfaced.

According to Quien, the actress was found dead in the bathroom of her house in Hollywood Hills, on December 20, 2009. Just a few days before that she made her last appearance in front of the media.

Brittany Murphy on her last red carpet

E! News highlights that Brittany made what would be her last public appearance on the red carpet at the Tt Collection Popup store opening in Los Angeles, where she was pleasantly excited about her future and some upcoming projects.

The actress even spoke to the press about her goals: “As for having a New Year’s resolution, I would love to have a child next year,” she said at the event where she was one of the invited stars.