Brittany Murphy on her last red carpet before she died (PHOTO)
The last images of Brittany Murphy before she died. Her last public appearance was at the Tt Collection Popup opening.There are still unanswered questions.
Earlier this month was the anniversary of Brittany Murphy’s death. Some fans and close friends remembered her and some of the last photos of Brittany Murphy on the red carpet before she died have even resurfaced.
According to Quien, the actress was found dead in the bathroom of her house in Hollywood Hills, on December 20, 2009. Just a few days before that she made her last appearance in front of the media.
Brittany Murphy on her last red carpet
E! News highlights that Brittany made what would be her last public appearance on the red carpet at the Tt Collection Popup store opening in Los Angeles, where she was pleasantly excited about her future and some upcoming projects.
The actress even spoke to the press about her goals: “As for having a New Year’s resolution, I would love to have a child next year,” she said at the event where she was one of the invited stars.
Murphy looked radiant that day
The elegant look that the actress wore on that particular red carpet is something that her fans and admirers remember to this day. Well, without a doubt, she looked more radiant than ever.
Brittany Murphy wore a black jumpsuit, with a plunging v-neckline. It was accessorized with a dramatic sequin belt that accentuated her tiny waist. She wore minimal jewelry and neutral makeup.
The actress’s husband died under similar circumstances five months later
Cosmopolitan reveals that the film and television star was 32 years old when she died. Her cause of death has been the subject of much controversy and her father spent the last years of his life trying to find out the truth behind what happened. Brittany Murphy’s husband, screenwriter Simon Monjack, 40, died under similar circumstances five months later.
A couple of years ago, a Los Angeles coroner ruled the deaths of both Brittany and Simon were due to pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication after prescription pills were found in the couple’s systems.
Brittany Murphy’s brother recently made new claims
On December 19, 2022, Tony Bertolotti, 74, spoke close to the 13th anniversary of the death of his sister Brittany Murphy, and said that the beloved actress was murdered and did not die of natural causes.
Bertolotti added that there is also a mystery regarding Murphy’s mother, Sharon, who lived with the couple. She has never revealed where all of Murphy’s $10 million fortune went. Brittany’s father, Angelo, died in January 2019 at age 92 after spending years trying to figure out what happened to the actress.