Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee’s autopsy

What went wrong during filming The Crow? Brandon Lee’s autopsy. The death of young actor Brandon Lee, who was the son of the famous fighter and actor Bruce Lee, was one of the most tragic incidents in show business. This is because his death occurred while he was filming a scene for his popular The Crow franchise. Both father and son died under mysterious circumstances, since Bruce died suddenly at only 32 years of age. It has been widely rumored that he was possibly poisoned by Chinese herbalists, however, the truth about his death remains unclear even today. Brandon Lee’s autopsy results Lee’s son Brandon, died at the age of 28, after being shot accidentally on a film set by a co-star who fired a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks. Sadly, the young actor was killed by the weapon, according to Grita Radio. His autopsy results showed that a 44-caliber bullet lodged in the young actor’s spine. It entered through his abdomen even though the gun was supposed to be safe for filming. After being injured, Lee was transported to the emergency room where he received a blood transfusion that didn’t save his life.

Accident on the film set The incident occurred on March 30, 1993, when the son of the martial arts actor was filming the latest The Crow movie, based on the comic book series of the same name. It was during a scene in which the hero was going to rescue his girlfriend from being kidnapped by gang members, however it all ended in tragedy. In the scene, Brandon's character was supposed to save his girlfriend from being stalked and raped in an apartment, and one of these criminals was supposed to shoot Lee. The person responsible was actor Michael Massee, who fired his gun at the star.

Accident or homicide? It was assumed that the weapon was loaded with blanks however, according to the investigation, a piece of a projectile remained lodged in the barrel of the weapon. Therefore, when shooting, it went directly to the actor's body, according to BBC. Everything seems to indicate that the gun was not inspected prior to Brandon Lee's final scene. It is worth mentioning that the district attorney decided not to charge anyone for Lee's death, after a long investigation. Despite the fact that it seemed to be the result of negligence, similar to what happened with actor Alec Baldwin.

No one was charged in Lee's death It was in September of that same year that District Attorney Jerry Spivey announced to the media that the police investigations did not reveal any crimes. In addition, he said no charges would be filed against any of those involved in the accident. "There is a part of me that wants to press charges and prosecute, but from a purely legal standpoint, I would not feel comfortable, with the circumstances as I know them, accusing Crowvision of negligent homicide," Spivey said in 1993, months after actor's death.