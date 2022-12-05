1-year-old boy was eaten by a crocodile that snatched him from a canoe

A crocodile devoured a one-year-old boy.

The creature snatched him from a canoe.

“He couldn’t stop his son from being dragged under the water.”

Boy eaten by a Crocodile. Crocodile attacks have been on the rise this year. There have been several incidents involving these reptiles. They are especially deadly for youngsters who can’t defend themselves.

Now it’s been reported that a one-year-old boy who was in a canoe with his father has been killed. The incident occurred in Malaysia. A crocodile snatched the child from the boat while his father frantically tried to fight him off.

According to authorities, the beast was around 11 feet long and the man who lost his little boy said that the crocodile jumped out of the murky water. At the time, Father Moherat, 45, was mooring the boat in a bay off the coast of Borneo.

Following the attack, an emergency call was made around 10:30 a.m. when witnesses described the crocodile attacking the father and son in Lahad Datu. Unfortunately the little boy could not be saved.