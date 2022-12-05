1-year-old boy was eaten by a crocodile that snatched him from a canoe
A crocodile devoured a one-year-old boy. The creature snatched him from a canoe. "He couldn't stop his son from being dragged under the water."
Boy eaten by a Crocodile. Crocodile attacks have been on the rise this year. There have been several incidents involving these reptiles. They are especially deadly for youngsters who can’t defend themselves.
Now it’s been reported that a one-year-old boy who was in a canoe with his father has been killed. The incident occurred in Malaysia. A crocodile snatched the child from the boat while his father frantically tried to fight him off.
According to authorities, the beast was around 11 feet long and the man who lost his little boy said that the crocodile jumped out of the murky water. At the time, Father Moherat, 45, was mooring the boat in a bay off the coast of Borneo.
Following the attack, an emergency call was made around 10:30 a.m. when witnesses described the crocodile attacking the father and son in Lahad Datu. Unfortunately the little boy could not be saved.
Officials are still searching for the toddler
Arriving at the scene of the tragedy, Sumosoa Fire and Rescue Chief Rashid said: “The victim was rescued by members of the public, but sustained serious head and body injuries, and is now being treated at Lahad Hospital. Datu.”
"Despite the man's best efforts, he ended up with numerous bite wounds and was unable to prevent his son from being swept away underwater. There are several viral videos showing how the victim (his son) was attacked by the crocodile and then grabbed before being dragged into a nearby river,"
Officials issue a warning
After carrying out an extensive search, authorities have not located the child, so it is speculated that he was devoured by the giant crocodile that attacked them. The chief said police are using a “surface rescue” method to track more than a mile of water from where he attacked the alligator.
After carrying out an extensive search, authorities have not located the child, so it is speculated that he was devoured by the giant crocodile that attacked them. The chief said police are using a "surface rescue" method to track more than a mile of water from where he attacked the alligator.

Authorities also warned villagers living along the stretch of the river to stay away from the water due to the threat of repeated crocodile attacks. Sumsoa added: 'Many residents there depend on the river for their food and livelihood, so they need to go to the water. We have warned them of the additional dangers at this time and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely still in the area."