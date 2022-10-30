What are the benefits of drinking hot water?
- In addition to being good for the organs, it improves circulation and the nervous system.
Are you one of those people who like to drink hot water? If you’re not, maybe it’s time to start! If you still do not know the benefits of drinking hot water, you should know that science has been able to show that it can be very good for you.
From relieving muscular pain in cases of minor injuries, to improving digestion, hot water is good for your overall health. Learn what these benefits are and why you should drink hot water regularly.
4. Drinking hot water may be good for digestion
In general terms, plain water is one of the best ways to avoid dehydration and prevent or relieve constipation. It also keeps your organs hydrated so they can function properly.
Among the benefits of drinking hot water during a meal is that it helps food to be digested more efficiently than a glass of cold or room temperature water. Ask your doctor about how much water you should drink each day.
3. Hot water can relieve muscle pain
Hot water acts as a vasodilator, a characteristic that allows it to expand blood vessels and, consequently, improve circulation, as long as it is drunk in moderation and at a temperature that does not wreak havoc on health.
Drinking hot water has some benefits such as preventing or reducing the intensity of muscle pain caused by minor injuries, since by improving circulation, blood flow to muscles and organs is also improved.
2. It improves circulation
Did you know that if you drink at least one glass of hot water a day you could reduce the risk of suffering from coronary artery disease? This is because moderate consumption of hot water has the benefit of improving blood flow through the veins and arteries.
When you give your body the tools to function more efficiently, such as drinking hot water, blood pressure levels decrease and your health improves.
1. Release toxins by drinking hot water
According to some studies carried out on patients with kidney disease, consuming between one and two glasses of hot water a day is a great way to release toxins and activate the endocrine system, protecting the kidneys naturally.
Another group benefited by the consumption of hot water are patients with some type of autoimmune disease, such as arthritis, since hot water reduces inflammation and lubricates joints to improve quality of life in the short and long term. In all cases, it is very important to consult with your GP to confirm that the consumption of hot water is safe and appropriate for your specific needs.