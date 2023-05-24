Chronicle: Baby carriage mysteriously abandoned in driveway
Security footage caught a strange incident outside a home in West Boca, Florida. Some unidentified people pulled up in a red Honda Accord.
One person got out, took a baby carriage from the back seat and put it on the ground right in front of where the family’s vehicle was parked. The young man rang their doorbell and ran away.
The owners got a bad feeling
The carriage was covered with a blanket so it was unclear whether anything was inside. Something like a crying baby could be heard on the security video but it sounded like it was a tape recorder, which made the family question whether it was a trap.
They decided to wait a minute to see what would happen. They were afraid it was an attempted robbery but they also worried it really was an abandoned baby.
The red car returned
After about five minutes, while the residents continued to watch on the cameras, the red car appeared again. They realized no one had come to pick up their «package».
The young man got out again, approached the house again and took the carriage. The red car drove off and wasn’t seen again. Today the police are trying to find the people to determine what they were up to.
This happened elsewhere too
In Delray, Florida, something very similar happened, although on that occasion no one was home. The people in the car were described as a Latino boy and a dark-haired girl.
Most states allow people to legally drop off unwanted babies at police station or fire departments. What is completely forbidden is to kill them or leave them to their fate in garbage dumps, forests or other desolate areas. Thank you for reading my chronicle today on MundoNow. Until next time.