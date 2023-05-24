Chronicle: Baby carriage mysteriously abandoned in driveway

Security camera shows baby carriage being abandoned in Florida driveway.

Was it a prank or were they really truing to abandon a baby?

The car returned and retrieved the carriage.

Security footage caught a strange incident outside a home in West Boca, Florida. Some unidentified people pulled up in a red Honda Accord.

One person got out, took a baby carriage from the back seat and put it on the ground right in front of where the family’s vehicle was parked. The young man rang their doorbell and ran away.

The owners got a bad feeling

The carriage was covered with a blanket so it was unclear whether anything was inside. Something like a crying baby could be heard on the security video but it sounded like it was a tape recorder, which made the family question whether it was a trap.

They decided to wait a minute to see what would happen. They were afraid it was an attempted robbery but they also worried it really was an abandoned baby.