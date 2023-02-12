El Chino Antrax was one of the most dangerous hitmen.

He was linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

What does El Chino Antrax’s autopsy reveal about how he was killed?

El Chino Antrax was one of the most dangerous hitmen and drug traffickers in the Sinaloa Cartel. However, due to his extravagant and dangerous lifestyle, he was allegedly assassinated by members of his own organization in May 2020 and his autopsy reveals the injuries he sustained.

It is speculated that Los Chapitos were responsible for the death of El Chino Antrax. This is because they had a dispute with the Sinaloa Cartel after El Chapo’s arrest and were ordered to kill him to weaken the forces of the cartel.

El Chino Antrax fled the United States to return to Mexico

After having been detained since 2014 in a Federal prison in San Diego, California for crimes related to drug trafficking, El Chino Antrax escaped from his house arrest in May 2020, shortly before he died.

The hitman for the Sinaloa Cartel returned to Mexico to resume his old criminal life. However, he did not count on the fact that things had changed a lot and he was killed on May 15, 2020 by the hitmen he previously commanded.