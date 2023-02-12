El Chino Antrax’s autopsy reveals how he died
El Chino Antrax was one of the most dangerous hitmen and drug traffickers in the Sinaloa Cartel. However, due to his extravagant and dangerous lifestyle, he was allegedly assassinated by members of his own organization in May 2020 and his autopsy reveals the injuries he sustained.
El Chino Antrax fled the United States to return to Mexico
After having been detained since 2014 in a Federal prison in San Diego, California for crimes related to drug trafficking, El Chino Antrax escaped from his house arrest in May 2020, shortly before he died.
The hitman for the Sinaloa Cartel returned to Mexico to resume his old criminal life. However, he did not count on the fact that things had changed a lot and he was killed on May 15, 2020 by the hitmen he previously commanded.
How did El Chino Anthrax die?
After arriving in Mexico, the hitman for the Sinaloa Cartel wanted to return to his old ways. He arrived at his house in Culiacán, Sinaloa, an area controlled by El Mayo Zambada, however, he wasn’t welcomed with open arms.
According to La Verdad Noticias, El Chino Antrax had a confrontation with drug traffickers and he was kidnapped by the hitmen. Days later he was found dead in a truck along with his sister and her husband.
El Chino Antrax’s autopsy
El Chino Antrax was killed on May 15, 2020 by hitmen who were allegedly from his own organization. After his extradition to the United States, the drug traffickers separated without their leader.
His autopsy reveals that he was tortured and brutally beaten by armed men. He was also shot in the head inside a BMW SUV.
It is speculated that he was killed by Los Chapitos
It is believed that the main perpetrators of the murder of El Chino Antrax were none other than Los Chapitos, so somehow the murder was supposed to weaken the enemy.
There was a territorial dispute between El Mayo Zambada and El Chapo’s sons after his capture. When they were excluded, they attacked the weak point and ordered El Chino’s assassination in order to weaken the organization.