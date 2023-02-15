An asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere over France

Is it a sign of an apocalypse?

An asteroid lit up the sky over France as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

What does it mean?

In the early hours of Monday, February 13, a 3.5 foot asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere, lighting up the skies over the English Channel, which separates northwestern France from the United Kingdom. The object could be seen from parts of the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands.

Social media users shared spectacular photos and videos of the asteroid’s arrival which created a light show in the sky. The European Space Agency (ESA) named it Sar2667.

Is the end of the world near?

The European Space Agency had already predicted the entry of the object, named Sar2667, into the Earth’s atmosphere. It is the seventh time that an asteroid impact has been predicted in advance. Normally, when an asteroid passes close to the Earth, they issue a warning.

This same agency had reported the entry of the asteroid on Sunday. The ESA tweeted that being able to predict it was “an indication of the rapid advances in global asteroid detection capabilities”.