Singer Zuri Craig died at the age of 44.

Tyler Perry discovered him on YouTube.

How did he die?

Zuri Craig, a member of the Craig Lewis Band and season 10 finalist on America’s Got Talent who was discovered by Tyler Perry on YouTube, died Friday at age 44, his family announced Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend Zuri Craig,” his family confirmed via a tribute posted on Craig’s social media accounts, Craig’s ZoReMi Entertainment on Sunday.

What happened to Zuri Craig?

“We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.” Although the cause of death was not revealed, the post noted that more information would be “coming soon”.

After posting a version of the theme song from The Brady Bunch on YouTube in 2008, Craig and his musical partner Jeffrey Lewis caught the attention of director Tyler Perry, who skyrocketed the duo’s career when he invited them to join his musical Madea’s Big Happy Family. FILED UNDER: Zuri Craig Dies