‘Aliens’ appear to be crawling out of the ocean.

The strange figures are captured on the beach.

“Many people were afraid of these sea monsters.”

Much has been said about the supposed existence of aliens, however up to now there has not been enough proof to confirm that they really exist. People’s opinions are divided on this matter and many do believe that we are not the only ones in the universe.

Some photographs that a South African man shared on social media have caused an uproar since it appeared he captured aliens crawling onto the beach. The images were shared on a South African Facebook group, where they are currently generating hilarious responses.

Alleged aliens appear on the beach

It is worth mentioning that what appeared to be monstrous creatures emerging from the sea were actually dead plants. However, people immediately began commenting on how strange they looked.

“I was surprised at the reaction” photographer Jan Vorster told the media about the alien-looking creatures in the photos, which were taken in his hometown of Still Bay, Western Cape. “I thought that people would have fun with it, but then it was very serious, some of it was extremely serious.”