Alejandra Guzmán reveals her condition after she fell on stage

Alejandra Guzmán reveals her condition after a terrible fall on stage.

The singer lost her balance while performing.

She was unable to get up again and had to be taken away in an ambulance. WILL THE MEXICAN SINGER KEEP ROCKING? Alejandra Guzmán reveals her condition after the she fell on stage during the United States Hispanic Heritage gala. She had to be evacuated from the venue by ambulance. Just a week ago, Alejandra Guzmán gave one of her energetic performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington during the Hispanic Heritage gala in the United States. However, when she was performing Mala Hierba, the singer lost her balance and fell on stage . Alejandra Guzmán reveals her condition after falling on stage Seeing the star of the show lying on the ground, staff members ran to help her. The 54-year-old singer was unable to get up again and they had to take her away in an ambulance. This forced the event to be immediately cancelled. Her hundreds of fans who saw the video showing Alejandra Guzmán’s fall on social media were immediately concerned. Since then, the singer has shared that she is fine, but this time she did it with evidence in hand.

X-rays The first news about the singer’s condition said: “La Guzmán was giving it all on stage when she lost her balance. She was transported to the George Washington University hospital, where she was treated and released last night. The Queen of Latin Rock is back again, although a little affected by what happened. That first message did not make it clear where she had been hurt, but everything seemed to indicate she dislocated her hip, according to El Diario NY. Now, Alejandra Guzmán has shared an x-ray of her hip to prove that she is fine.

Back on stage “Everything in its place,” wrote the Mexican in a Instagram post along with a photograph of the hip x-ray to confirm that there were no problems. Gabriela Alejandra Guzmán Pinal can be read at the top of the black and white shot. This news only confirms that Alejandra Guzmán is ready to return to the stage and, as she pointed out in the initial statement, trying to make it up to her fans. “The Hispanic Heritage Foundation hopes to invite Alejandra Guzmán to the 2023 gala so that she can finish her performance and the singer is looking forward to returning and giving her fans an even more unforgettable experience next year,” she says.

Good news for fans The fans of the Mexican rocker received the news of La Guzmán’s recovery with the best of spirits. “Blessed God.” “How good my Queen, you are a warrior and you have shown it more than 1 time.” “I am glad to know that you are well.” “Tremendously strong talented iron woman. A thousand respects to you.” “Here comes #LaGuzman.” “With everything Guzmaaaan.” “I adore you Guzmán.” “She is the queen of the place.” “ANIMOOOO,” commented more fans on the Instagram post and others warned her not to to wear heels again, which although ‘divine’, can be very dangerous.