Aldi opens new stores on the West Coast.

Aldi is one of the fastest growing retailers in the US.

The German grocery chain is known for low prices.

Aldi, the German supermarket chain, with a growing presence in the United States, made an important announcement that has delighted shoppers, specially those on the West Coast. They are opening more stores very soon.

The store has quickly established itself in the United States as one of the most affordable places to buy food and housewares.

According to Progressive Grocer, Aldi is opening two new locations on the West Coast. It has become one of the fastest growing retailers in the country.

Aldi is opening a new location in Glendale, Arizona and another in El Cajon, California on Thursday, April 27 as part of an expansion into new areas.