Aldi opens new locations on on the West Coast
Aldi, the German supermarket chain, with a growing presence in the United States, made an important announcement that has delighted shoppers, specially those on the West Coast. They are opening more stores very soon.
The store has quickly established itself in the United States as one of the most affordable places to buy food and housewares.
According to Progressive Grocer, Aldi is opening two new locations on the West Coast. It has become one of the fastest growing retailers in the country.
Aldi is opening a new location in Glendale, Arizona and another in El Cajon, California on Thursday, April 27 as part of an expansion into new areas.
Customers at the new locations will receive gift cards
As part of its opening celebration, the German chain will be giving out gift cards at their new locations in California and Arizona. There will also be a sweepstakes for a $500 gift card.
The stores will be open from 9 am to 9 pm and the first 100 customers at each location will receive a gift card as part of the “Aldi Golden Ticket” program.
$500 sweepstakes
Shoppers will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $500 gift card during the first opening weekend of April 27-30.
“We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Glendale and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley Regional Vice President for Aldi.
Aldi has been a price leader for several years
The vice president of Moreno Valley, Tom Cindel, pointed out that the German company has been a price leader in grocery shopping for six years, according to Progressive Grocer.
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Cindel.