Luis Fonsi’s wife, Águeda López, is caught scolding him

The model was scolding the singer because of a pair of jeans? Luis Fonsi and Águeda López got married in September 2014 in a very intimate ceremony at a Napa vineyard in California, according to Hola! They met by chance and it was love at first sight. They have always been considered an ideal couple but now a controversy surrounds them. Let us remember that before the Échame la culpa singer married the model, Luis Fonsi divorced Adamari López after four years of marriage. This happened in 2009 and in 2010 Águeda and the singer met in a photo studio. Águeda López and Luis Fonsi become a sensation on social media Through social media both celebrities make it clear that the love they have for each other surpasses all things. However, it should be noted that they are not exempt from controversy, as happened recently, because Fonsi was scolded. It turns out that Luis Fonsi shared a very personal but fun moment between him and his wife, causing the model to feel a little upset for a few minutes. We well know that celebrities are always in the eye of the hurricane when they use their social media to share what happens in their daily lives. Filed under: Águeda López Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi's wife scolds him over a pair of Jeans Luis Fonsi himself shared the video on his official Instagram account. In the video the model is complaining about some jeans that she put in her suitcase by mistake and, according to Águeda López, they did not make her butt look good. The singer with his cell phone in hand managed to capture the comical moment in which his wife was complaining about having grabbed the wrong jeans and emphasizing that her rear did not look good. The model realized that her husband was recording her and her reaction has created a stir on social media.

Águeda López's reaction which caused a stir on social media "Now these jeans don't make my… these aren't the ones that… Are you recording me?" She's heard saying at the beginning of the video as she turns to the camera with a serious look. "I don't want to talk to you, it's all your fault. That I have brought these jeans and not the ones I had to bring, is your fault," Águeda López argues. The singer is later heard saying, "What happened to those jeans?" So his wife replied that they don't look good on her. The singer asks her why and Águeda tells him, "Stop recording now that I have to dress, it's not the look, they don't suit me…" the recording ends.

The reaction from his followers was immediate "A day in my life! She's definitely not a morning person. I love her so much," wrote the Despacito singer in the description of the video. As expected, it generated thousands of reactions and even Águeda herself left a comment on the video. "I'll kill you," wrote Águeda López. "Oh, I've seen it like 4 times, it looks like a scene from a soap opera." "I understand her perfectly. If it's not the look, it's not the look." "I love how you react." "I love you so much." "I can't stop laughing." "You're gorgeous, funny and very humble." "The rearguard is important for a woman." "I understand her." "I agree it was all Fonsi's fault," they wrote. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.