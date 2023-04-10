Adamari López breaks her silence after leaving Telemundo

Adamari speaks about leaving Telemundo in an Instagram video.

The host confirmed suspicions.

A day earlier, Telemundo announced the host was leaving Hoy Día.

Adamari López broke her silence in an Instagram video. It was her first public commentsafter Telemundo announced her departure from Hoy Día.

Alone, dressed in an elegant black and white suit on the set of the television show that was her home for more than a decade, Adamari López spoke about the end of her time on the network.

Adamari López breaks her silence about leaving Telemundo

“My beautiful people, with the same love and affection that I have given from the first day, today I have to inform you that after a joint decision I will no longer accompany you every morning on Hoy Día which has been my home for more than 10 years on Telemundo,” said the beloved host.

The short video had over 65,000 reactions shortly after being posted. “This beautiful chapter that I have experienced in these last ten years has come to an end,” Adamari added.