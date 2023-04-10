Adamari López breaks her silence after leaving Telemundo
Adamari speaks about leaving Telemundo in an Instagram video. The host confirmed suspicions.A day earlier, Telemundo announced the host was leaving Hoy Día.
Adamari López broke her silence in an Instagram video. It was her first public commentsafter Telemundo announced her departure from Hoy Día.
Alone, dressed in an elegant black and white suit on the set of the television show that was her home for more than a decade, Adamari López spoke about the end of her time on the network.
“My beautiful people, with the same love and affection that I have given from the first day, today I have to inform you that after a joint decision I will no longer accompany you every morning on Hoy Día which has been my home for more than 10 years on Telemundo,” said the beloved host.
The short video had over 65,000 reactions shortly after being posted. “This beautiful chapter that I have experienced in these last ten years has come to an end,” Adamari added.
Adamari sent a message to her colleagues
“I am infinitely grateful to all the people who gave me the opportunity to develop as a professional, and to those great colleagues I have had in recent years with whom I was able to share and learn for so many years,” Adamari said.
Later, she said, “I will always take them all with me.” However, a part of Adamari López’s message after leaving Telemundo revealed that her goal is to continue working in show business.
Will Adamari return to television?
“I am sure that life will provide us with new opportunities to meet and celebrate again,” she said, hinting that she will continue to work in media.
The actress also expressed how significant her time on the show was for her, since she was allowed to share many of the most important moments of her life, such as the birth of her beloved daughter, Alaïa.
How Adamari López said goodbye after leaving Telemundo
“I will continue with the same desire and energy to entertain you and to work, always offering the best of myself… Thank you, I love you very much,” concluded the host, who ended the short video with a kiss.
The reactions did not wait: “Thank you for everything you helped me with and taught me,” said ChikyBombom, who is still a host on the show. Penélope Menchaca, Ernesto Laguardia, Stephanie Himonidis and Rodner Figueroa also reacted to the video.