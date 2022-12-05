Chino, Gisselle Bravo and Said García speak exclusively to MundoNow.

The comedians discuss their new comedy series Norteados con Don Cheto.

The series features relatable stories and incredible catastrophes. Norteados con Don Cheto: Norteados con Don Cheto is Estrella Media’s new one-hour scripted comedy that expands on the characters and rich tradition of the hit radio show Don Cheto Al Aire, featuring Don Cheto, Chino, Gisselle Bravo and Said García. Don Cheto is a beloved radio, television and YouTube, personality who has won the hearts of millions of loyal fans in the United States, Mexico and Latin America with his daily radio show in Los Angeles. His three talented friends and co-hosts, Said, Gisselle and Chino, round out a troupe that does topical and irreverent comedy every morning. Now they speak exclusively to MundoNow. How was Norteados con Don Cheto born? The series presents a new format for Spanish-language television that draws inspiration from sketch comedy, improv, mockumentary, and contemporary scripted sitcoms. Set in a cozy garage, Norteados con Don Cheto presents relatable stories and incredible catastrophes in Spanish with English subtitles. Said: “This project, I tell you, was born more than a year ago. José Marques, who is our executive producer, it occurred to him to take the world of Don Cheto on the radio, something audiovisual, and we began to work on a mixture of things and situations until Norteados arrived. It took more than a year for us to materialize the recordings, so that we could specify the concept a bit. In fact, we had already started recording and we still didn’t know exactly what the concept of the show was going to be, until a reality docuseries was born.”

How has this experience of switching to audiovisual media been? Giselle : "I think it was very cool, each of us has had different television projects, Said with acting, Chino also with and other little things. But since technically doing acting was a little different, I can say it for both Chino and me, that I think it was like our first time." "Well, actually he already did a play. No, but it was different, it was a lot of fun and well, literally, working on a project where you continue working and collaborating with people you love very much, with whom you share every day. And I think it was also a support, because maybe when something went wrong, well, Don Cheto was there to direct."

What has been the biggest challenge apart from acting? Chino: "It was a bit easy, because when you talk about acting I think that the difficult thing is to act or represent a character that you are not. And here it was a little easier because basically it was us, only what we do on radio, trying to for people to see it, in a visual way, so it's not that difficult." "The only thing that does is get used to the fact that there are cameras and that, well, in a certain way ignore them, because you don't have to keep turning to look at the cameras, but rather act normal. And that is a bit that at first you kind of know that there are cameras around and that makes you nervous and distracts you, because you don't want to make mistakes, because you're crooked, because you're slouching, because you don't look good, but later you get used to it."

What do you most admire about Don Cheto? Said: "Look, in my case I have been fortunate to be able to work, I think in the main Spanish-speaking television stations and I had never worked with a person as talented as Don Cheto. He is a man who, in addition to being very kind and very protective and very generous off the air, is also on the air, because he gives us our moment, lets us all shine, directs us all." "On the radio he directed us to be Norteados and he tells us, 'Your character is going this way, you don't get out of this,' with his eyes. He is telling us, 'You are going, answer me, pay attention'. In other words, he is a person who we learned from all the time. Working with him is a blessing and it is also learning 24/7 all the time."