Danilo Carrera is leaving Televisa.

The Ecuadorian actor is leaving the small screen for a sad reason.

He reveals that his mother has a terrible disease. Handsome Ecuadorian actor Danilo Carrera has starred in many Mexican soap operas. His most recent project was working with actress Angelique Boyer on Amor Invencible. However, the 34-year-old actor has bad news not only for his fans, but also for producers and directors, as he announced that he will take a break from the small screen after receiving terrible news. Danilo Carrera says goodbye to Televisa According to TV Notas, Danilo Carrera decided to take a break from acting after his mother was diagnosed with cancer. Danilo, will be leaving Televisa, at least for a while. Carrera said goodbye to Televisa on social media. The network opened many doors for him. TV Notas revealed that it has been seven years since he began working for the network and he has starred in several shows.

How Danilo Carrera broke the news The young actor said goodbye to Televisa by sharing a story on his Instagram account, saying: “You were my home for seven years. Thank you for giving me family. Thank you Televisa. Last recording.” However, later, Danilo shared another post saying farewell to his fans and assuring them this is not a permanent goodbye. The video shows a plane about to take off.

Why he made this decision In a recent interview with journalist Eden Dorantes, the Ecuadorian actor revealed that he’s taking time off because his mother has been diagnosed with cancer and he wants to be able to take care of her. “A cycle is over, it’s been seven years living in Mexico, number seven is a special number, my time in Mexico ends,” he said. “Also for a while in the company, returning to Miami, as everyone knows, we already talked about the subject once, when I said I was leaving they criticized me, but, well, my mother comes first and I want to spend time with her, with my family, the most important thing is family. What’s the use of working so much, if you can’t see them,” said the actor.

Fans say goodbye to Danilo “What a trip! What an adventure! What a conquest! It may be a long time without seeing each other and we will miss each other a lot, they will also invent stories about me; even so, I can promise you one thing and one thing only, that when I return, I will be better,” said the actor in the description of the video. “It is sad to leave a place where we have been for years.” “May everything you do from this moment on be for the best… Good luck in whatever comes, have a good trip wherever you go.” “Have a good trip handsome. Thank you for so many hours watching you on TV. I’ve been following you since you were a Leo in dangerous relationships, we will miss you,” some users commented on Instagram.