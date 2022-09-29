Actor Cristian de la Fuente kisses a woman who is not his wife! (VIDEO)

Cristian de la Fuente is caught red-handed with another woman.

Another actor is allegedly caught cheating.

Did two Televisa actors participate in a threesome? Here are the details! Cristian de la Fuente cheats on his wife. A new scandal hits the entertainment world! Recently, a video of actor Cristian de la Fuente were released. He starred in soap operas such as Tierras Salvajes’and Amor Bravío. The video is quite compromising… Everyone has been talking about the scandal as the Chilean actor was caught passionately kissing a woman who is not his wife, Angélica Castro. Many people insisted he was cheating. Cristian de la Fuente was kissing a mystery woman Primer Impacto released the video of the Chilean actor yesterday. It shows Cristian de la Fuente looking very close to another woman in addition to kissing her passionately. This incident, the program explained, occurred on September 15 at a Mexican celebration at the La Única restaurant. Another well-known actor, and close friend of Cristian de la Fuente, can also be seen in the video. Filed Under: Cristian de la Fuente kisses another woman

Were they having a threesome? The video also features images of Argentine actor Juan Soler, who is known for starring in soap operas like Cuando me enamoro. Netizens have not missed the opportunity to speculate. The interesting thing about the video is that both Soler and De la Fuente are quite close to this mysterious woman, who has not been identified. In the comments people have been saying that they could have had a threesome, although this is only speculation. In addition, it should be noted that the Chilean actor has been married to Angélica Castro for 20 years and they have a daughter. Filed Under: Cristian de la Fuente kisses another woman

Will they end their marriage? The Instagram account Chicapicosa added more fuel to the fire and announced that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. People have begun to call Cristian names on social media. The Chilean actor has been compared to other famous personalities who have also been involved in scandals of this type and recently — Gerard Piqué and Adam Levine, for example. Filed Under: Cristian de la Fuente kisses another woman

Criticism rains down on him As usual, people commented on the Chica Picosa video, criticizing the Chilean actor Cristian de la Fuente as well as Juan Soler. Many people insist they had a threesome. “But Juan was also very close, it was a threesome.” “They had a threesome for sure.” “Ok, but Juan Soler also looks suspicious.” “Why does Juan Soler touch her too? It looks as if the woman had had too much to drink.” They have also questioned Cristian de la Fuente’s morals with comments such as: “And here in Chile he acts as a saint giving morality classes on TV.” What do you think of this controversy, do you think there will be consequences for the actors? Filed Under: Cristian de la Fuente kisses another woman (SEE FULL VIDEO)