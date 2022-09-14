Actor Jack Ging, who appeared in the A-Team and Hawaii Five-O, has died.

The cause of his death is revealed.

How did his family react?

The Hollywood Reporter and The Sun have reported another death of an actor who was very popular in the 1960s. Actor Jack Ging was recognized after appearing on TV shows such as: Tales of Wells Fargo, Mannix, Riptide and The A-Team.

In addition, The Sun reported that he appeared in films alongside actor/director Clint Eastwood. Ging was 90 years old and the cause of his death has been revealed. He is recognized for being a great character actor.

Who was Jack Ging?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died of natural causes at his home in La Quinta, California. His death was confirmed by his wife Apache King. Jack played the love interest of Diane Baker’s character in a remake of Tess of the Storm Country in 1960.

He played a reckless and heroic soldier in the last years of the Korean War in the drama Sniper's Ridge. In addition to appearing on The A-Team, starring actors such as George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz and Mr T. The show aired between the years 1983 and 1987 and was quite successful.