‘A-Team’ star Jack Ging dies at 90
Actor Jack Ging, who appeared in the A-Team and Hawaii Five-O, has died. The cause of his death is revealed. How did his family react?
The Hollywood Reporter and The Sun have reported another death of an actor who was very popular in the 1960s. Actor Jack Ging was recognized after appearing on TV shows such as: Tales of Wells Fargo, Mannix, Riptide and The A-Team.
In addition, The Sun reported that he appeared in films alongside actor/director Clint Eastwood. Ging was 90 years old and the cause of his death has been revealed. He is recognized for being a great character actor.
Who was Jack Ging?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died of natural causes at his home in La Quinta, California. His death was confirmed by his wife Apache King. Jack played the love interest of Diane Baker’s character in a remake of Tess of the Storm Country in 1960.
He played a reckless and heroic soldier in the last years of the Korean War in the drama Sniper's Ridge. In addition to appearing on The A-Team, starring actors such as George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz and Mr T. The show aired between the years 1983 and 1987 and was quite successful.
The different facets of his life
Ging was born on November 30, 1931 in Alva, Oklahoma but he grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He served four years in the US Marine Corps, then played as a running back for three seasons at the University of Oklahoma.
He helped the Sooners beat the University of Maryland in the 1954 Orange Bowl. He was a a popular character actor on TV and in movies..
He broke his contract on Tales of Wells Fargo
Jack Ging was cast on Tales of Wells Fargo, but later the series went through some changes and several modifications. The series expanded to one hour and went from black and white to color. However, he decided to leave the show.
"The way it ended, I was just holding Dale Robertson's horse," he recalled. "Anyone could have done that, so I left the show and got suspended for six months for breaking their contract. But MCA handled me at the time, so they helped me out."
How Jack Ging met his wife
Jack fell head over heels in love with Apache in Oklahoma while filming Where the Red Fern Grows in 1973. The couple fell in love quickly and were married in 1978. The deceased actor is survived by his children, Adam, Casey, Erin, Charlie and Anna.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Ging often prioritized sports over acting: "He routinely competed for sports and money. His opponents were golfers like Dean Martin and James Garner, and others whose bank accounts were much bigger than their names."