Zelenski denuncia en el G7 un ataque masivo ruso.

🇨🇦🇺🇦 Zelensky arrived at the G7 summit in Canada: he will take part in a special session «Strong and Sovereign Ukraine», — Suspilne

👀 He also has a number of meetings with the leaders of France, EU, Brazil, Canada, UK, Italy, India, Japan and the Secretary General of NATO. pic.twitter.com/6nAzBy4hqa

— MAKS 25 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 17, 2025