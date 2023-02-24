Zebra zxp series 3 feeder cleaning card instructions free download.ZC Cards not feeding

Zebra Cleaning Card Kit ZXP3 R2 White | Techinn

Login Register. My Zebra Register Logout. Zebra Blog. Support and Downloads. Replacement model: ZC Warranty Check. Request a Repair. Email Us. Contact Support. Unrestricted With Login. Firmware FZ3MG. Design Software Zebra CardStudio 2. A Download 9 MB. Knowledge Articles. Visit the Support Community for access to Zebra’s complete knowledge base. Search Knowledge Base. Looking for Broader Support? Reach out for immediate support today. Find a Partner.

Open a Case. Discussion Forum. All the pooled printers must be identical models with the same configuration e. Page Advanced Tab Defaults needs to be used to set the printer options. Page Device Settings Tab Page 48 for details. Click on the Tools button to access a dialog box that allows you to test and communicate with the printer; see Page 49 for details.

Page 52 Step 3. Select the desired file, and click the Open button. Your selected settings Printer Settings or Driver Settings will be restored. Ensure that you download the correct firmware file for the printer model.

Card Setup Tab. Depending on the printer model and ribbon combination selected, the Black Panel Options and Overlay Varnish Options buttons are enabled; see Page 55 Page 61 respectively. Page 60 Option 4. Black monochrome bitmaps applies black extraction to areas of the image identified as monochrome data in a bitmap; e.

Page 61 0, 0, 0 pure black to , , pure white. The black level setting allows the user to specify the threshold value for any given dot to be treated as black. The maximum setting is R25, G25, B Page 62 To delete a zone: Select the rectangle icon with an “X” through it , then click on the zone that you want to delete. Page 63 Another variable, again controlled by the card design application, is the precedence stacking order of the various element types in the event that one or more of them overlap.

Page 64 In the default state, all areas are null 0,0 offsets, and zero size. There is a choice of black extraction within the defined areas or outside the defined areas; see Print black with K panel: on page for details.

Page 65 Smart Card contacts. Page 67 The location of the log files depends on the Operating System; e. The Delete log files button deletes the log files. Page 68 0 to to decrease the intensity. Note that color ribbon wrinkling can be eliminated by reducing the intensity. Use the Restore Defaults button to reset the settings to the driver defaults. Note that JIS is not implemented. Page 70 Encode button. The Restore Defaults button to reset the settings to the original values.

Click the Restore Defaults button to reset the settings to the original values. The recommended maintenance procedures must be performed to maintain your factory warranty. Other than the recommended cleaning procedures described in this manual, allow only Zebra authorized technicians to service the ZXP Series 3 Card Printer. NEVER loosen, tighten, adjust, or bend, etc. Page How To Clean Step CARD Step You may now reload the ribbon and cards and continue printing.

Page Cleaning The Printhead Step 4. Allow two to three minutes for the printhead to dry before placing the printer power switch in the ON position. Page Troubleshooting In general, for a given failure symptom one or more possible causes are listed, with suggested corrective action to take. These causes should be checked and corrective actions taken in the order given; they are listed in order of likelihood and complexity.

Page Troubleshooting Procedures Check data format. Reset the Printer, and try printing the card again. Note:If the problem persists, contact Technical Support; see on page Page 79 Note that you may need to rotate the card flipper by hand to access the jammed cards. Note: If the problem persists, contact Technical Support; see on page Page 80 4. Open the card thickness adjustment one or two detent clicks. Refer to Cleaning the System on page Refer to on page Refer to Cleaning the Printhead on page Refer to Cleaning the System on page Cleaning the Printhead on page respectively.

Page Technical Specifications Technical Specifications Printer Specifications Specifications are provided for reference and are based on printer tests using Zebra brand consumables.

Results may vary in actual application settings or when using other than recommended Zebra supplies. Zebra recommends always qualifying any application with thorough testing. To ensure compliance, this printer must be used with Shielded Communication Cables. UPnP device host- d. DNS Client. The services mentioned above should be running to ensure that the following network settings are saved and take effect. This section covers: Encoder Settings Driver Page Media Loading Orientation The magnetic stripe must be flush to the surface of the card to work properly.

