Windows 10 Clean Install: not booting from USB – Microsoft Community.UNetbootin – Homepage and Downloads

Many a time, it happens that your PC runs into some trouble, and you need some bootable media to fix your system. But things have changed, and in the day and age of portability and convenience, we no longer use DVDs as bootable media. So, this article will provide step by step guide on how to make Windows 10 bootable USB so that you can use it to repair your PC or fresh install your Windows Since Windows 11 is already here, you can create a bootable USB using the same method and try the new Operating System.

There are various methods and tools to make a USB bootable. We will use two straightforward methods. But first, let us discuss why we should use a USB drive to boot from-.

Due to the above-mentioned convenience, we recommend you to have a bootable USB flash drive always in your possession. You just have to type the commands one by one carefully. This will list all the disk drives currently connected to your PC along with their size. Identify the USB drive judging by its size and remember the disk number associated with it.

This will select the disk to operate. Please type the disk number accordingly; in our case, it is disk 2, but it might be different for you. This will clean the USB flash drive. This will make a primary partition in the USB flash drive to be able to make it bootable. The only thing left is to copy the operating system files to the USB drive. Once you do that, your bootable USB flash drive is ready to use. So this was the method to how to make Windows 10 bootable USB without using a 3rd party app.

This tiny 1. Just download it using the link below so that we can get on with the steps-. It should automatically detect your USB drive. We are assuming you have an ISO file of Windows since Microsoft provides them for free now, so choose the latter option. This will allow you to locate the Windows ISO file on your hard drive.

Choose the ISO file and click Open. Step 4: Now comes an import part; you must recognize which partition scheme your system uses. For instance, older systems and windows 7 supported MBR partition schemes, but the recent devices and windows 10 only supports GPT partition scheme.

Depending on the system, select the Partition scheme. Step 6: Leave everything else on the Rufus tool to its default value and Click on Start to begin the process. Step 7: Once the process completes, the status bar will be green with ready written on it. You can Close the Rufus tool. So this was the second method in this guide of how to make Windows 10 bootable USB. Let us know if you have any doubts regarding this topic in the comment section below.

