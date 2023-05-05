Windows 10 automatic repair loop black screen free download.How to Fix Windows Automatic Repair Black Screen and Recover Data [Solved]

It is an own repair tool of the Windows system, and it is designed in such a way, when a start-up issue comes up, these repair tools appear automatically.

Generally, when an automatic repair tool starts, windows analyze all types of start-up problems like corrupted system files, any missing system drivers or registry, etc. But if the windows did not shut down appropriately, it falls into an automatic system loop. Finally, your PC shut down improperly, or any system crash or data in the registry remains unfinished and crooked; these types of problems lead you to prepare automatic repair loop windows.

Sometimes, your PC thinks that there is a problem that remains with your system data or any other areas and gets stuck forever, while problems are not there.

So, you give a try to restart your PC. Step Follow the below lines and enter. Next, give your PC a restart. If bootrec. Few users find that Early Launch Anti-Malware Protection is also responsible for automatic repair tool.

Therefore, reestablishing a corrupted windows registry will help you to get rid of the automatic repair loop windows 10 problem.

Follow the below steps. You might be interested to know about preparing to configure windows stuck. Firstly, you need to check the SrtTrail. Follow below steps. Note: Generally, vsock. In your case, it may display that another file is corrupted. So, if the result is another file instead of vsock. After removing the battery, give a little break, place it back on your laptop, connect the power cable in your electric plug, check if the problem has been solved.

Do you ever try reconnecting the hard drive to solve the automatic repair loop problem? If not, I believe, this option will help you a lot. Every time you see the Windows logo, you need to power off your computer. As a result, your computer will be in diagnostics mode. Choose Advanced options in the Automatic Repair window. Then click Troubleshoot followed by Advanced options.

Select Startup Settings and then click Restart. Press the number 5 or F5 to boot Windows into safe mode with networking. Choose Settings in the Windows Start menu. Switch from Sort by name to Sort by install date. Later, you can remove third-party antivirus software and malware manually to fix Windows 10 automatic repair black screen with cursor. Step 1 Access the Windows Advanced Options window. Turn on and off PC for three times. Step 2 Select Command Prompt for the further advanced Windows black screen troubleshooting.

Follow the on-screen wizard to restore Windows back to the previous state. Step 1 Click Windows Start button, search Device Manager in the box and then click and open it from the list. Laptop is stuck during startup – with a screen saying Preparing Automatic Repair or diagnosing your PC!

But sometimes due to some reasons, Windows Automatic Repair might fail to work and get stuck in diagnosing your PC. It will go to a blue or black screen of death error. HP, Lenovo, Asus, Dell and Acer users are the most common victims of this issue according to a report online.

If your laptop stuck on Preparing Automatic Repair during startup, you can try the following solutions. Solution 2. Boot into safe mode. You can try the method below to enter into safe mode when you encounter any issues related to booting up your computer. Step 4: Select your language preferences in the Windows Setup interface, and click on Next button to continue. Step 9: Click on Restart. After restart, the computer will show another screen that has different startup options. Step On your keyboard, press the 4 or the F4 key to boot into minimal Safe Mode.

If you need to do some online research after booting into the safe mode, press 5 or F5 to boot into “Safe Mode with Networking. Solution 3. Extend system reserved partition. If your computer’s system reserved partition is smaller than it should be, you will get the “Preparing Automatic Repair” or “Diagnosing your PC” error message.

To fix this issue, you can try extending system reserved partition. You can download MiniTool Partition Wizard to effectively complete this task. Free Download.



Therefore, reestablishing a corrupted windows registry will help you to get rid of the automatic repair loop windows 10 problem. Follow the below steps Follow the below steps Step Select Advanced Options first, then click on Troubleshoot, next is Advanced Options, and finally choose Command Prompt.



Therefore, reestablishing a corrupted windows registry will help you to get rid of the automatic repair loop windows 10 problem. Follow the below steps Follow the below steps Step Select Advanced Options first, then click on Troubleshoot, next is Advanced Options, and finally choose Command Prompt.



