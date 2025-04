Walmart retira productos de apio contaminados en 29 estados.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. Issues Advisory for 1,587 Cases of 4 in/1.6 oz Bundle Marketside Celery Sticks Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA https://t.co/zfdKJAQTRF

— Barrie NJ 📈 🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@barrienj1) April 14, 2025