Inicio » Nuestro Voto Latino » Voting Resources New Jersey

Voting Resources New Jersey

New Jersey Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?
NEW JERSEY

Registration deadlines: Voter registration deadlines:

  • Online: 21 days before Election Day
  • By mail: Must be received 21 days before Election Day
  • In person: 21 days before Election Day

Where do I vote? https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote-polling-location.shtml

How can I vote?

Vote by Mail:

  • Apply online at VOTE.NJ.GOV or contact your County Clerk.
  • Return your ballot by mail (postmarked by Election Day), secure drop box, or in person to your county’s Board of Elections Office.

In-Person Early Voting:

  • Available for all registered voters before Election Day.
  • Choose any designated early voting location in your county.
  • No appointment needed, with accommodations for disabilities.
  • Primary Election: May 29, 2024 – June 2, 2024
  • General Election: October 26, 2024 – November 3, 2024

At Your Polling Place on Election Day:

  • Vote in person from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Accommodations available for disabilities.
  • Find your polling place at VOTE.NJ.GOV.
  • Primary Election Day: June 4, 2024
  • General Election Day: November 5, 2024

Official election website: https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml

 

