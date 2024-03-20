Voting Resources New Jersey
New Jersey Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?
NEW JERSEY
Registration deadlines: Voter registration deadlines:
- Online: 21 days before Election Day
- By mail: Must be received 21 days before Election Day
- In person: 21 days before Election Day
Where do I vote? https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote-polling-location.shtml
How can I vote?
Vote by Mail:
- Apply online at VOTE.NJ.GOV or contact your County Clerk.
- Return your ballot by mail (postmarked by Election Day), secure drop box, or in person to your county’s Board of Elections Office.
In-Person Early Voting:
- Available for all registered voters before Election Day.
- Choose any designated early voting location in your county.
- No appointment needed, with accommodations for disabilities.
- Primary Election: May 29, 2024 – June 2, 2024
- General Election: October 26, 2024 – November 3, 2024
At Your Polling Place on Election Day:
- Vote in person from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Accommodations available for disabilities.
- Find your polling place at VOTE.NJ.GOV.
- Primary Election Day: June 4, 2024
- General Election Day: November 5, 2024
Official election website: https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml
