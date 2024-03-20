Voting Resources New Hampshire

New Hampshire Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Registration deadlines: Voter registration closes 6-13 days before Election Day, varying by community. Contact your local clerk for the specific deadline in your area.

Eligible voters can register and vote on Election Day at their assigned polling location.

2024 Election Information:

Primary Election: January 23

Registration Deadline: 6-13 days before Election Day, check with your local clerk’s office for exact date.

General Election: November 5

Registration Deadline: 6-13 days before Election Day, check with your local clerk’s office for exact date.

Where do I vote? https://app.sos.nh.gov/viphome

How can I vote?

By Mail: New Hampshire requires an excuse for voting by mail, including absence on Election Day, religious commitments, disability, employment obligations, or misdemeanor confinement awaiting trial.

Absentee Ballot Application Deadline: Request from your town clerk in person, by mail, or fax. Voters with print disabilities can opt for electronic delivery. Apply early.

Completed Absentee Ballot Return Deadline: Due by 5 p.m. on Election Day to your town clerk, in-person or by mail.

Election Day: Voting hours vary by town, closing at 7 p.m. If in line by closing time, you can vote.

Curbside voting is available for voters with disabilities.

Official election website: https://www.sos.nh.gov/elections