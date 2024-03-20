Voting Resources Nevada

Nevada Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

NEVADA

Registration deadlines: 28 days before Election Day, you can register by mail or in person. Online registration is available up to Election Day. You must have lived in your Nevada county for 30 days and your election precinct for 10 days before Election Day to vote at your current address.

Where do I vote? https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/

How can I vote?

By Mail: All registered Nevada voters will automatically receive a ballot by mail. If you prefer to vote in person, you must submit an opt-out form at least 60 days before Election Day. You can update your ballot mailing address online or by submitting a paper application.

Completed mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day if submitted in person or postmarked on or before Election Day and received by 5:00 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day. Track your mail ballot at nvsos.gov/votersearch.

Voters with disabilities can receive and mark their ballots electronically.

Early In Person: Any registered voter can vote early in person starting the third Saturday before Election Day until the Friday before Election Day. Contact your county clerk’s office for locations and additional hours.

Election Day: Voting sites will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you’re in line by closing time, you have the right to vote.

Official election website: https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections