Voting Resources Nebraska

Nebraska Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

NEBRASKA

Registration deadlines:

By mail: 3rd Friday before Election Day

Online: 11:59 p.m. on the 3rd Friday before Election Day

In person: 6 p.m. on the 2nd Friday before Election Day

Where do I vote? https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/VoterView

How can I vote?

By Mail: Any registered voter can vote without an excuse.

Apply via paper application or letter to your local election official.

Deadline: 6 p.m. on the 2nd Friday before Election Day.

Return completed ballot by mail, in-person, by personal agent, or drop box.

Early In-person: Available at county election offices 30 days before primaries or general elections, and 15 days before other elections until the day before Election Day.

Election Day: Voting sites open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Central Time Zone) and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mountain Time Zone). If in line by closing, you can vote. Curbside voting for disabilities available.

Official election website: https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/general-voter-information