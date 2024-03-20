Lo Último Entretenimiento Podcasts Sport Clima Dinero
Voting Resources Montana

Montana Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?
MONTANA

Registration deadlines: 30 days before Election Day. If you miss the 30-day mail registration deadline, register in person.

Where do I vote? https://prodvoterportal.mt.gov/WhereToVote.aspx

How can I vote? Any registered voter in Montana can request a mail ballot by submitting an application to the county election office. Completed mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For early in-person voting, visit your county’s election office. Polling place hours vary, so check your location online.

On Election Day, if you’re in line by closing time, you can vote. Curbside voting is an option for voters with disabilities.

Official election website: https://sosmt.gov/elections/

 

