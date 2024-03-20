Voting Resources Iowa

Iowa Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

IOWA

Registration deadlines: Registration must be completed by 5:00 p.m. 15 days before Election Day. Additionally, eligible voters can register and cast their ballot simultaneously at their designated voting or caucus location on Election Day.

Where do I vote? https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx

How can I vote?

By Mail: Any registered voter in Iowa can vote by mail. The application requires either an Iowa driver’s license or ID card, or the four-digit voter pin on their Voter ID card. Mail-in Ballot Application Deadline: Applications must be received by your county auditor’s office by 5:00pm on the 15th day before Election Day. Completed Mail-in Ballot Return Deadline: Completed ballots must be received by your county auditor’s office by 8:00pm on Election Day.

Early In-person: Early in-person voting starts no more than 20 days before an election at your county auditor’s office. Check with your county auditor’s office for details.

Election Day: Voting sites will be open from 7:00 am until 8:00 p.m. If you are in line by closing time, you have the right to vote. Eligible voters can register and vote on Election Day at their polling location. Individuals who register and vote same day will cast regular ballots, unless they are in a location without electronic poll books, in which case they’ll cast provisional ballots. Most Iowa precincts have electronic poll books.

Official election website: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/