Voting Resources Indiana

Indiana Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

INDIANA

Registration deadlines: 29 days before Election Day marks the deadline for submitting voter registration forms by mail. They must be postmarked at least 29 days before Election Day to be considered valid.

Where do I vote? https://indianavoters.in.gov/

How can I vote? Indiana requires a valid excuse for voting by mail, such as being absent from the county, having a disability, or working during polling hours. Requests for mail-in absentee ballots must be received by 11:59 p.m. on the 12th day before Election Day. Completed ballots must be returned by mail or in person by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day.

Early in-person voting is available for all registered voters at the county election board office from 28 days before Election Day until 12:00 p.m. the day before.

On Election Day, voting sites are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and anyone in line by closing time can cast their vote.

Official election website: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/