Voting Resources Illinois

Illinois Voting Resources

Registration deadlines: Registration by mail must be completed 28 days before Election Day, while online registration closes 16 days before.

For those who miss these deadlines, grace period registration is available in person after the deadline and at select polling places on Election Day. Contact your local election authority or check online for details.

Where do I vote? https://ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx

How can I vote? Any registered Illinois voter can vote by mail without an excuse.

To request a mail-in ballot, you can apply in-person, by mail, or online, depending on your county’s procedures. Ensure your application is submitted at least 5 days before Election Day. Completed mail-in ballots can be returned by mail or in-person to your local election authority’s office by Election Day’s close.

Early in-person voting is available for all voters without an excuse. Contact your local election authority or check online for early voting locations and hours. Early voting is open from the 40th day before Election Day until the day before.

On Election Day, voting sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you’re in line by closing time, you have the right to vote.

Official election website: https://www.elections.il.gov/Default.aspx