Idaho Voting Resources

IDAHO

Registration deadlines: Postmarked or completed online by the 25th day before Election Day. However, eligible voters can register in person at early voting locations or on Election Day.

Where do I vote? https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ViewPollingLocation.aspx

How can I vote?

By Mail: Registered Idaho voters can request an absentee ballot online or through a paper application. Requests must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the 11th day before Election Day. Completed mail ballots can be returned in-person or by mail and must reach the county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early In-person: Idaho voters can vote early in person at designated sites until 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day. Contact your county clerk’s office for details on early voting options.

Election Day: Polling sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some counties may have earlier opening times; check with your county clerk. If you’re in line by closing time, you have the right to vote. Curbside voting is available in certain circumstances. Learn more about accessible voting options.

Official election website: https://voteidaho.gov/