Voting Resources Hawaii

Hawaii Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HAWAII

Registration deadlines: 4:30 pm on the 10th day before Election Day (may be extended due to weekends or holidays).

Voters can register online anytime or in person during early voting or on Election Day. General Election Voter Registration Deadline: October 28. General Election: November 5.

Where do I vote? https://elections.hawaii.gov/voter-service-centers-and-places-of-deposit/

How can I vote?

By Mail: Hawaii conducts mail-in elections, sending ballots to all registered voters. If away during elections, apply for an absentee ballot by 7 days before Election Day. Completed ballots can be mailed or deposited in person at designated locations by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early In Person: Early voting at voter service centers starts 10 days before Election Day. Centers may have varying hours.

Election Day: Vote in person at any voter service center from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lists of centers are available. If in line at closing, you can still vote.

Official election website: https://elections.hawaii.gov/