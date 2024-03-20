Voting Resources Georgia

Georgia Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

GEORGIA

Registration deadlines: 5th Monday before Election Day. Note: Registration deadlines for state offices in runoff elections are the same as for the initial election. For federal offices in runoff elections, the registration deadline is 30 days before the runoff election date.

Where do I vote? https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

How can I vote? Georgia voters can request mail-in ballots online, by mail, or in person. Absentee ballot applications require ID verification and must be received by the county clerk 11 days before Election Day. Completed absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day.

Early in-person voting is available from the 4th Monday before Election Day until the Friday before, with varied hours and locations by county.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters with disabilities can request assistance.

Official election website: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/