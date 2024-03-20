Voting Resources Florida

Florida Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

FLORIDA

Registration deadlines: 29 days before Election Day

Where do I vote? https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus

How can I vote? Any registered voter in Florida can vote by mail without needing an excuse. To request a mail ballot, contact your County Supervisor of Elections by phone, mail, or in person. You can also download request forms from their website or submit a request online in some counties. Requests must be received by 5 p.m. on the 12th day before the election. Completed mail ballots can be returned by mail, in person, or at designated drop boxes by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early in-person voting is available to all registered voters from the 10th day before Election Day until the 3rd day before. Each county sets its own early voting hours and locations.

On Election Day, voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote.

Official election website: https://dos.fl.gov/elections/