Voting Resources District of Columbia

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Registration deadlines: 21 days before Election Day, eligible voters in D.C. can register and vote during the early voting period and on Election Day.

To vote in D.C., you must have resided in the district for at least 30 days before Election Day.

Registration Deadline for the General Election is October 15, and the General Election is on November 5.

Where do I vote? https://dcboe.org/Voters/Register-To-Vote/Check-Voter-Registration-Status

How can I vote? DC voters can vote by mail without an excuse. Ballots are automatically sent to registered active voters.

Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by the 15th day before Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots can be returned by mail, in person, or to a drop box by Election Day.

Voters with disabilities can cast an accessible remote ballot online.

Early in-person voting is available for all eligible DC voters.

On Election Day, voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Official election website: https://dcboe.org