Voting Resources Delaware

DELAWARE

DELAWARE

Registration deadlines: Voter Registration Deadline: 4th Saturday before Election Day for primary and general elections.

General Election registration deadline: October 12.

General Election: November 5.

Where do I vote? https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView

How can I vote?

By Mail: Delaware’s vote-by-mail law was overturned, but absentee voting remains an option.

Excuses for absentee voting include government service, vacation, religious beliefs, sickness, disability, or work commitments.

Request an absentee ballot online or by mail at least 4 days before Election Day.

Completed mail ballots must reach the county Department of Elections by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Early In Person: Early in-person voting is available for at least 10 days before Election Day.

Election Day: Polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line by closing time, you can vote.

Official election website: https://elections.delaware.gov/index.shtml